Advertisement

Police find cash and weapons during maquinatas raid

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation into a local amusement business results in one arrest.

Laredo Police arrested 34-year-old Heriberto Mariscal Escobar after they raided a maquinitas business at the 6500 block of Metro Court.

The bust happened on Thursday, Dec. 9 when officers received a tip regarding illegal activity going on at the business.

Officers executed a search warrant and seized over $4,000 of cash, 25 slot machines and a handgun along with two magazines.

Escobar was charged with federal weapons violations and the business was shut down.

The case remains under investigation and police continue to encourage the community to report any suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital
Accident on Bartlett and Jacaman Road
Two critically injured in weekend head on collision
Juan David Ortiz and Ronald Anthony Burgos
Border Patrol murder cases pending trial
Local businesswoman Patsy Sepulveda
Business woman shares personal package problem
34-year-old Christopher Torres-Garcia
Texas Rangers investigating death of Webb County inmate

Latest News

Police find cash and weapons during maquinatas raid
Golf course to hold Ugly Sweater Golf Tournament
Casa Blanca Golf Course to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Tournament
Casa Blanca Golf Course to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Tournament
Casa Blanca Golf Course to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Tournament
File photo: Salvation Army
Salvation Army helping communities affected by tornadoes