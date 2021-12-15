Police find cash and weapons during maquinatas raid

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation into a local amusement business results in one arrest.

Laredo Police arrested 34-year-old Heriberto Mariscal Escobar after they raided a maquinitas business at the 6500 block of Metro Court.

The bust happened on Thursday, Dec. 9 when officers received a tip regarding illegal activity going on at the business.

Officers executed a search warrant and seized over $4,000 of cash, 25 slot machines and a handgun along with two magazines.

Escobar was charged with federal weapons violations and the business was shut down.

The case remains under investigation and police continue to encourage the community to report any suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers.

