Salvation Army helping communities affected by tornadoes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The local Salvation Army is doing everything it can to help out the people impacted by that series of tornadoes that tore through areas of mid-east over the weekend.

The organization is asking for the community to get involved by going to helpsalvationarmy.org and donating any amount you can.

A representative for the Salvation Army says they are asking for monetary donations. When it comes to other items, they normally ask for necessities such as food and water, not so much clothing.

Any donations will be given to the organization will go directly to assisting those who were affected by the tornadoes.

