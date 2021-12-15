Advertisement

Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing

By Shelby Lofton and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least 15 people, including a family of seven, were killed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, during the recent tornado outbreak.

Cierra Bryant told WKYT she often talks to her sister-in-law, Rachel Brown, on Facebook Messenger but didn’t think twice when Brown didn’t respond, assuming she’d lost power.

Bryant said she woke up Saturday morning to startling images of her sister-in-law’s home.

“On the drone video, the drone stops right over their house and pauses. That was terrible,” Bryant said of a house that seven people called home.

Bryant said her mother-in-law’s truck was sitting where their living room would’ve been.

She said Victoria Smith, the 64-year-old family matriarch, was found in a nearby field.

Her son-in-law, Stephen, and daughter, Rachel, were found together with their youngest, 4-year-old Nyles, a quarter-mile away.

Nolynn, 10, was found on a neighbor’s property; while 16-year-old Nariah was found in a creek.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” Bryant said.

Bryant says crews are still looking for 14-year-old Nyssa, and she is praying she’s found.

She says the tight-knit family was loving and taught their children to love other people.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital
Accident on Bartlett and Jacaman Road
Two critically injured in weekend head on collision
Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection
DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home
Juan David Ortiz and Ronald Anthony Burgos
Border Patrol murder cases pending trial

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states
bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics...
bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69
United South Football team recognized
Webb County recognizes United South High School Football Team
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charge in George Floyd’s death
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother arrested after leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar