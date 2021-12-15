Sheriff’s Office hosting 5K run and Walk

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local runners are invited to lace up their best running shoes to take part in a run that is expected to be an annual event.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar will be hosting a 5K run and walk Saturday Dec. 18 at 8 a.m. at the Bartlett Soccer Complex.

Organizers are asking runners to preregister before this Saturday, for a chance to receive a medal, certificate and a shirt.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to purchasing Christmas gifts for children this holiday season.

For more information you can call 956-718-8084.

The cost is $20.

