Three bus passengers caught using fake passports

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are caught trying to use someone else’s passport and pass it off as their own.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents at the I-35 checkpoint were conducting immigration inspections on a commercial bus.

Agents found that three people onboard did not resemble the pictures on their documents shown to agents.

During secondary inspection, they found that the individuals were imposters.

All were taken into custody to be processed for their immigration violations.

