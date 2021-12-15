WBCA festivities set to return next month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a year hiatus, the annual WBCA events are set to make a comeback next year for the entire community to enjoy.

Every year, the WBCA holds several annual events including the air show, the Jalapeno Festival, and the carnival.

The celebration kicks off on Jan. 20 and playouts through Feb. 27, 2022 with 22 events taking place around town for 44 days.

Organizers say all the classics events are set to return in a big way.

Natalie Hernandez, the president of the WBCA wants to invite everyone to keep up to date with all of the events by visiting here.

The 2021 celebration was cancelled for the first time in the organization’s history due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

