Webb County recognizes United South High School Football Team

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners took some time to recognize local athletes.

The United South High School football team was present during Monday’s meeting and they were honored for an outstanding season.

Head coach for United South say it’s a humbling and grateful experience when others notice the team’s hard work.

Coach Joe Cass says they were undefeated district champs for 36-A. From there on we went to win the bi-district championship, the area championship, then we went to all the way to the regional semi-finals against Lake Travis.

These accolades aren’t new to the team, last year the team was named bi-district area and regional semifinalists.

