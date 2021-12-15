Webb County working on colonia clean up ordinance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Folks in rural parts of Webb County will soon be able to bring attention to problems in their communities.

This includes issues like excessive trash, clutter, unkempt lawns and other items that might provide a health hazard for people who live in those communities.

That also means bringing some of the people responsible to court.

Precinct Two County Commissioner Rosaura Tijerina says this isn’t meant to punish them but to beautify parts of the county that otherwise might go neglected.

Tijerina says, “What we are doing is bringing these people to court and having them explain to us what the problem is. Of course, we’re here to help them as well. All we want for them is to cooperate with us so that we can beautify Webb County as well.”

The order is set to go into effect within the next 30 days.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.