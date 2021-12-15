What’s going on with winter?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a long and warm December, but some changes are a brewing, including some changes of rain.

We’ll start our Wednesday morning rather warm in the upper 60s and hit a high off about 86 degrees.

We’ll stay in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Nothing but sunny and warm conditions at 87 degrees.

Thankfully, things will cool down on Saturday with a high of 76 and a 50 percent chance of rain that will bring us down into low 50s.

That cold front will keep us in the upper 50s with some slight chances of rain.

Those chances of rain will be short lived on Monday, we’re going to be sunny in the near 70s.

On Tuesday we’ll stay in the 70s.

We’re less than a week away from the start of winter and we’re still seeing warm and sunny conditions.

