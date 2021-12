LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border patrol agents arrest an active member of the MS 13 Gang near Hebbronville.

Melvin Salgado-Delgado, 41 was captured on Monday as an undocumented immigrant but a background check showed he still remained part of the gang and had an extensive criminal history.

Agents handed him over to the U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.