Blue Santa to distribute presents on Thursday and Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You better watch out, and you better not cry because Santa Claus is coming to town to give some kids an early Christmas.

Now this Santa will be sporting a blue suit to hand out gifts to boys and girls at the Laredo Police Department headquarters.

Those who were registered for the program will be able to receive their gifts starting today, as well as this Saturday, December 18th.

Police say the pickup times are located on the tickets for those parents who took part in the program.

Every year the program helps give presents to hundreds of kids in need.

