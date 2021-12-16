LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Once again, the city will be providing another opportunity to celebrate Christmas at the Canseco House!

Councilmember Mercurio Martinez will be lighting up the Canseco house and he’s inviting the community to be part of the celebration.

There will be plenty of arts and crafts, food, hot chocolate and cookies and of course pictures with big Papa Claus himself.

It all starts at 6 p.m. at 1415 Chihuahua Street.

