Advertisement

Celebrate Christmas at the Canseco House!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Once again, the city will be providing another opportunity to celebrate Christmas at the Canseco House!

Councilmember Mercurio Martinez will be lighting up the Canseco house and he’s inviting the community to be part of the celebration.

There will be plenty of arts and crafts, food, hot chocolate and cookies and of course pictures with big Papa Claus himself.

It all starts at 6 p.m. at 1415 Chihuahua Street.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection
DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home
Authorities seize cash and weapons during raid
Police find cash and weapons during maquinatas raid
City employees to receive bonus
City of Laredo employees to receive bonus
File photo
County tax office closed to the public
Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital

Latest News

City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
City to hold low-cost rabies clinic
City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
Special education teacher recognized
Special education teacher recognized
41-year-old Melvin Salgado-Delgado
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of meth
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of meth