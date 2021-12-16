City and Laredo College to announce workforce program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is partnering with Laredo College to launch a new program for those looking for new job opportunities.

On Thursday morning, the city and college will announce its new workforce Development program.

The program would allow Laredo workers who experienced layoffs the chance to return to the workforce by expanding their education and certifications.

College and city officials will announce all of the details and what exactly the initiative entails today at 10:30 a.m. at City Council Chambers.

