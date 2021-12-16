City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to provide lost cost immunizations for pets.

On Thursday Councilmember Vanessa Perez will be hosting a low cost rabies clinic at the Barbara Fasken Rec Center.

They will be providing rabies shots at $10, microchip and dewormer medication.

Organizers say the dog must be restrained at all times.

If you would like to take part in the clinic, you will need to register your dog beforehand.

