Advertisement

Don’t spend the holidays behind bars, get a designated driver

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, Laredo Police is advising drivers that law enforcement will be out and about patrolling the streets.

Laredo Police officers are teaming up with other agencies across the community to make sure everyone drives safely.

They are reminding everyone to avoid driving under the influence or any substances.

The consequences for those arrested for a DWI could be a fine up to $15,000.

The extra presence of law enforcement will be seen between Dec. 18 and January first of next year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection
DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home
Authorities seize cash and weapons during raid
Police find cash and weapons during maquinatas raid
City employees to receive bonus
City of Laredo employees to receive bonus
File photo
County tax office closed to the public
Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital

Latest News

City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
City to hold low-cost rabies clinic
City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
Special education teacher recognized
Special education teacher recognized
41-year-old Melvin Salgado-Delgado
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of meth
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of meth