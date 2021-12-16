Don’t spend the holidays behind bars, get a designated driver

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, Laredo Police is advising drivers that law enforcement will be out and about patrolling the streets.

Laredo Police officers are teaming up with other agencies across the community to make sure everyone drives safely.

They are reminding everyone to avoid driving under the influence or any substances.

The consequences for those arrested for a DWI could be a fine up to $15,000.

The extra presence of law enforcement will be seen between Dec. 18 and January first of next year.

