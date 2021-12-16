Advertisement

Eighth graders recognized for the month of December

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Eighth graders recognized for the month of December

Several middle school kids were honored on Wednesday for being above the rest.

KGNS News, the Laredo Police Department and several other sponsors honored December’s 8th Graders of the Month.

The honorees were invited to United South Middle School to receive a certificate and some goodies.

Guest speaker was UISD’s Superintendent David Gonzalez.

Congrats to all those students!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection
DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home
Authorities seize cash and weapons during raid
Police find cash and weapons during maquinatas raid
City employees to receive bonus
City of Laredo employees to receive bonus
File photo
County tax office closed to the public
Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital

Latest News

Laredo Police identify body found in trunk
Laredo Police release identity of deceased man found in trunk
City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
City to hold low-cost rabies clinic
City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
Special education teacher recognized
Special education teacher recognized