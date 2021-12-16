Advertisement

Federal agents seize over a million dollars of meth

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized over a million dollars’ worth of drugs at a Laredo port of entry earlier this week.

The first bust happened on Monday at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a 2006 Honda Accord to secondary inspection.

After a thorough search, agents found 56 pounds of meth, worth over one million dollars.

A Mexican National who was driving the vehicle was taken into custody.

Two days later, officers at the same bridge referred a commercial bus to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.

During inspection, agents found 4.71 pounds of meth inside the bus.

A passenger from Mexico was one of the suspects taken in for questioning.

The two seizures combined had an estimated street value of over $1,200,000.

