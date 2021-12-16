Advertisement

Heatwave in mid-December

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a long and warm December but we are going to see some slight changes this weekend!

On Thursday we’ll start warm and muggy in the 70s and things will only get warmer from there. Expect a high of 88 degrees for both Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, things will start to cool off in the upper 70s and they will drop even more into the 50s overnight.

Expect strong winds, cloudy skies and some chances of rain on Saturday.

This cold front, will give us a high of 56 on Sunday and lows in the 40s which is probably the lowest we have been.

For next week, expect temperatures in the mid-6os and low 70s.

Looks like we’ll have a warm start to the winter season.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection
DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home
Authorities seize cash and weapons during raid
Police find cash and weapons during maquinatas raid
City employees to receive bonus
City of Laredo employees to receive bonus
File photo
County tax office closed to the public
Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital

Latest News

Warm Thursday morning forecast
Warm Thursday morning forecast
City to hold movie screening of The Grinch in the park
City to hold movie screening of The Grinch in the park
Warm windy Wednesday during Winter
Warm windy Wednesday during Winter
Warm Winter Wednesday
What’s going on with winter?