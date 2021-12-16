Heatwave in mid-December

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a long and warm December but we are going to see some slight changes this weekend!

On Thursday we’ll start warm and muggy in the 70s and things will only get warmer from there. Expect a high of 88 degrees for both Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, things will start to cool off in the upper 70s and they will drop even more into the 50s overnight.

Expect strong winds, cloudy skies and some chances of rain on Saturday.

This cold front, will give us a high of 56 on Sunday and lows in the 40s which is probably the lowest we have been.

For next week, expect temperatures in the mid-6os and low 70s.

Looks like we’ll have a warm start to the winter season.

