Hockey team criticized for teacher cash grab game

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An event involving teachers in South Dakota is drawing some criticism.

The inaugural “Dash for Cash” at a Stampede hockey game pitted ten Sioux Falls teachers against each other with a chance to win money for their classrooms.

The event featured a pile of five thousand one-dollar bills donated by See You Mortgage Direct, a Sioux Falls lender.

That money was dumped out on a rug at center ice with hockey fans cheering on the competition as teachers raced to grab all the cash that they could.

People were saying the whole thing opens up a larger conversation about teacher pay in South Dakota.

Some even compared it to the recent Netflix hit Squid Game.

Organizers of the event apologized and provided the teachers with an extra $500 for participating.

