Laredo Police release identity of deceased man found in trunk

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man who was found inside a car trunk in central Laredo.

Authorities say 29-year-old Juan Carlos Batres-Miranda’s Miranda’s body was found inside a trunk on Dec. 3 at the 2500 block of Sanders Street.

The investigation remains ongoing as investigators wait for the results of the autopsy.

