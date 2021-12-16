Advertisement

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman and her unborn child were killed during a shooting Wednesday night in Mississippi.

According to WLBT, police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.

Both she and her unborn child died at the scene.

According to police, four men suspected in the shooting followed the woman from a nearby gas station. They were driving a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622.

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road(JPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

This makes December 2021 the deadliest month in the city’s history with 19 homicides so far, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in Jackson last weekend alone.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection
DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home
Authorities seize cash and weapons during raid
Police find cash and weapons during maquinatas raid
City employees to receive bonus
City of Laredo employees to receive bonus
File photo
County tax office closed to the public
Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital

Latest News

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
1 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden awarding Medal of Honor to three US soldiers
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Haiti police: All members of US-based missionary group released by kidnappers
Gonzalez Middle School
UISD investigating threat at middle school