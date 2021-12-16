Advertisement

Redistricting changes raises tension in Texas before elections

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved the new political map for redistricting for the State of Texas.

Critics of the new maps say the changes made will benefit Republican candidates keeping them in office for the next decade.

They also believe the new maps could deny the voting rights of Latino and black voters.

The Webb County Democratic Party Chair Silvia Bruni believes it’s a move by the Republican Party to hold on to whatever opportunity or advantage they might have, and they particularly targeted counties that have strong democratic demographics.

Bruni encourages everyone to register to vote before it’s too late and reminds you to please go out and vote when the time comes.

The new map will be in effect for next year’s primary and general elections.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection
DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home
Authorities seize cash and weapons during raid
Police find cash and weapons during maquinatas raid
City employees to receive bonus
City of Laredo employees to receive bonus
File photo
County tax office closed to the public
Accident on Highway 359
Highway 359 accident sends man and three children to the hospital

Latest News

City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
City to hold low-cost rabies clinic
City providing low-cost rabies clinic for pets
Special education teacher recognized
Special education teacher recognized
41-year-old Melvin Salgado-Delgado
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of meth
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of meth