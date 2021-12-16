Redistricting changes raises tension in Texas before elections

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved the new political map for redistricting for the State of Texas.

Critics of the new maps say the changes made will benefit Republican candidates keeping them in office for the next decade.

They also believe the new maps could deny the voting rights of Latino and black voters.

The Webb County Democratic Party Chair Silvia Bruni believes it’s a move by the Republican Party to hold on to whatever opportunity or advantage they might have, and they particularly targeted counties that have strong democratic demographics.

Bruni encourages everyone to register to vote before it’s too late and reminds you to please go out and vote when the time comes.

The new map will be in effect for next year’s primary and general elections.

