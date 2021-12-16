Advertisement

Special education teacher recognized

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A teacher with the UISD Cherish Center has been recognized as a top educator of the month.

Officials with the district stopped by the classroom of Abraham De La Garza Wednesday morning to present him with “The Applause Award” for his work in helping with the development of children with special needs through gardening.

Mr. De La Garza says he has taught his students horticulture, so he shows them everything about growing plants.

De la Garza has been teaching for 13th years, ten of those have been specifically for horticulture science.

