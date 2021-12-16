Advertisement

UISD to discuss ethylene oxide during board meeting

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The cancer-causing chemical seeping out into our air will be just one of many topics up for discussion during UISD’s Board meeting.

Officials will talk about ethylene oxide, the chemical that’s been released into the air by a local commercial sterilizer facility since 2005.

Long term exposure has been associated with lymphoma, leukemia and breast cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it’s 60 times more toxic to children than previously estimated.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. over at the Student Activity Complex off of Highway 359.

Parents are invited to attend.

