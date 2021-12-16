UISD elementary school mics up teachers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The pandemic continues to bring on many obstacles, one local campus is making sure facemask don’t get in the way of a proper education.

While teaching with a facemask can be quite difficult at times, educators over at Roberto Santos Elementary School have found a way to amplify their lessons.

Teachers have been using little microphones as a way to project their voice, so no education is lost.

Third-grade teacher Mireya Perkins says the microphone has made a big difference in the classroom.

Perkins says, “With the mask, it’s harder for the kids to hear so my solution at the time in August was to let me buy this system. I had seen other teachers using it and it’s looked like a great idea, so I bought the system. It had tremendous effect in my class.”

She says before purchasing her microphone, her students were confused or sometimes had questions since they couldn’t hear her.

Perkins says she has noticed that there are less questions, less confusion because now they are able to fully hear her.

It’s been such a success; she says even her students remind her to wear her microphone.

Roberto Santos Elementary School Principal Musia Flores says when school first began her teachers expressed their concern about students not being able to hear them due to the mask.

Flores says, “I had a couple of teachers first go and purchase their own amplifying microphones system so that they can project, and the students could hear them one bought, and it became a chain.”

Flores says before she knew it dozens of teachers had jumped on the trend also got their own microphone; however, this is not only beneficial in the class but also during dismissal time.

Mrs. Perkins says that having to walk with over 60 students down the hall can be a challenge, but the microphone also comes in handy.

Now UISD says it will be purchasing these microphones for their elementary school soon.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.