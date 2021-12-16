Advertisement

UISD investigating threat at middle school

By Max Fernandez
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents raised concerns after another terroristic threat was found in one of the bathrooms of a UISD middle school.

Ten reports of similar cases have transpired at different schools since August.

Tuesday, the threatening message was found at Antonio Gonzalez Middle School and was reported by students.

The statement suggested something would happen on Wednesday December 17.

In less than 24 hours, the suspect was identified and was questioned by UISD Police.

UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says about 85 percent of this year’s cases have resulted in arrests.

UISD Communications Manager Rocio Moore says sometimes students follow the trends on social media and believe it’s harmless to take part in it.

However, the school district has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to threats as well as other acts on campus grounds.

The student is being charged with making a terroristic threat and was taken to the Webb County Juvenile Justice Center.

