Woman wanted for robbing convenience store

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a woman wanted for robbery.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is searching for 30-year-old Amy Rubio-Espinoza who is accused of robbing a convenience store.

The incident happened on Nov. 25 when officers were called out to a store at the 1000 block of Calton Road.

Officers met with a store employee who stated that Rubio-Espinoza walked into the store, loaded up a basket with items and left without paying.

When the employee attempted to confront her, Rubio-Espinoza allegedly assaulted him and left the scene in a blue Kia Forte which had Oklahoma plates.

After a thorough investigation, officers determined that Rubio-Espinoza was the prime suspect in the case.

If you have any information you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

