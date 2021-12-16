Woman wanted for robbing convenience store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a woman wanted for robbery.
Laredo Crime Stoppers is searching for 30-year-old Amy Rubio-Espinoza who is accused of robbing a convenience store.
The incident happened on Nov. 25 when officers were called out to a store at the 1000 block of Calton Road.
Officers met with a store employee who stated that Rubio-Espinoza walked into the store, loaded up a basket with items and left without paying.
When the employee attempted to confront her, Rubio-Espinoza allegedly assaulted him and left the scene in a blue Kia Forte which had Oklahoma plates.
After a thorough investigation, officers determined that Rubio-Espinoza was the prime suspect in the case.
If you have any information you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
