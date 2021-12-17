Advertisement

Agents find drugs and ammo during traffic stop

Agents seize drugs and ammo during traffic stop
Agents seize drugs and ammo during traffic stop(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents in Hebbronville foiled a drug and weapons smuggling attempt.

Agents conducted a traffic stop just south of Hebbronville and searched what looked like an ordinary speaker box.

After a thorough search, agents found more than 55 pounds of meth and 900 rounds of ammo hidden inside the speakers.

All of the drugs and ammo were confiscated by Border Patrol.

