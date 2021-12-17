Agents find drugs and ammo during traffic stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents in Hebbronville foiled a drug and weapons smuggling attempt.

Agents conducted a traffic stop just south of Hebbronville and searched what looked like an ordinary speaker box.

After a thorough search, agents found more than 55 pounds of meth and 900 rounds of ammo hidden inside the speakers.

All of the drugs and ammo were confiscated by Border Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.