Blue Santa surprises students at Alma Pierce Elementary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students at a local elementary school were treated to an early Christmas featuring big papa Claus himself!

It was arms wide open by the kids over at Alma Pierce Elementary School as St. Nick made a stop there.

He gave out gifts to the students as part of the annual Blue Santa event.

Anna C. Diaz, a school counselor says the event is meaningful and leaves an impact on the children forever.

Diaz says she gets very emotional and excited when she sees all the smiles on the children.

She says it helps make their Christmas a little brighter for those kids who depend on the gifts.

The event has been going on for the last 10 years.

