Casa de Misericordia receives Alfonso Garcia Robles Award

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Consulate gave a special award to Casa de Misericordia on Wednesday morning on behalf of that nation’s top university.

The Alfonso Garcia Robles Award for 2021 was presented in particular for their nearly two-decades work in helping migrants who have fallen victim to domestic violence.

Sister Rosemary Welsh says they have always opened their doors to anyone who needs help fleeing a bad situation.

Welsh says to receive this prize is a huge honor that she is very proud of.

On average, Casa Misericordia serves about 200 families with different types of help.

