City to announce details for Sister Cities shop

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is announcing the details of a Sister Cities Shop.

The city along with the San Mateo Atenco and the State of Mexico will announce the location, as well as the opening date for the shops of the two Laredos.

On Friday morning morning the city will hold a press conference to show all of the items that will be available from footwear to pottery to traditional toys and so much more.

The shop will allow artisans from our different sister cities to showcase their products year-round.

The press conference will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at 101 Salinas Avenue.

