City to hold three on three basketball toy drive
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City Parks and Rec Department is inviting the community to grab your Jordans for a game of basketball for a worthy cause.
This weekend the city will hold a three-on-three basketball tournament at John Valls Park.
Both boys and girls from nineth to twelfth grade are encouraged to take part by donating two new unwrapped toys per player with a spending cap of $10 each.
All donations will be given to underprivilege kids in the community.
The games get underway this Saturday at 9 a.m. at John Valls Park.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.