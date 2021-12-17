Advertisement

City and Laredo College announce job training program

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is teaming up with its local college to help provide job training opportunities to those who were affected by the pandemic.

Laredo College and the city will be giving one million dollars’ worth of funds to create Laredo Cares 2.0.

The program offers community members free training in 27 different industries for those who qualify.

Michael Gonzalez with Laredo College says there are opportunities in the truck driving, bus driving and medical field.

During these trainings they go over some of the basics such as being able to manage an organization, knowing how to write an effective email and speak effectively.

No matter the industry, Gonzalez says, Laredo College is hoping to help with its set of courses.

For more information on the program, you can visit the Laredo College website.

