City opens Paisano rest stop to holiday travelers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s about to get pretty busy around the streets of Laredo as well as the road leading into town.

On Friday morning, the City of Laredo welcomed thousands of travelers as it opened its paisano rest stop to the traveling public.

This year’s stop will be located on the south-bound side of I-35, right on mile marker 13.

It will provide several services to travelers including help with documentation, restrooms, tourist information and more.

The rest stop will be fully operational starting at noon on Friday and will remain open until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Aileen Ramos with the Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau is asking for the community to be mindful of that traffic and also be patient.

Ramos says, “We have a lot of people coming through this weekend. it’s great for economic development for us, it’s an opportunity to get more people in our restaurants, in our hotels, in our businesses. so that’s not only just a benefit for the city but for the whole community.”

For the past 22 years, the city has worked with several agencies to host a paisano rest stop to help Mexican citizens returning home.

This weekend, they expect 3,000 people to travel through Laredo.

