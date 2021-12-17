City receives new coronavirus variant machine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department has a new piece of equipment that will help combat the coronavirus.

It’s called the Ion Torrent Genexus Integrated Sequencer.

The machine is capable of detecting new variants and mutations in viruses as well as in bacteria.

Its advanced technology allows for more workflow which officials say should prove useful in the lab.

Laredo Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain says the machine works off of samples that are acquired by people in the community.

There are critical thresholds that are needed to be met in order for it to be placed into the machine so that it reveals the variant that is going to be determined.

Chamberlain says they will start using the machine in mid or late January.

This will provide them with instant results instead of having to wait four to six weeks for the State of Texas.

Health officials says it’s important to wear masks when necessary and to exercise proper hygiene.

They also continue to suggest getting vaccinated and keeping up with booster shots.

