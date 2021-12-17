DPS arrest man driving stolen vehicle

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges related to grand theft auto after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of a stolen vehicle.

Earlier this week, DPS conducted a traffic stop on a gray Chevrolet Silverado in the Webb County area.

During the stop, authorities noticed tampering on the vehicles door handle and ignition.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen out of San Antonio.

As a result, 46-year-old Alfredo Martinez Jr. was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.