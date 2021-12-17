Advertisement

Ethylene Oxide Discussion tabled for next year

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents showed up to Thursday’s UISD Board meeting, but they were not allowed to speak.

On Thursday, a flyer circulated online inviting parents to speak out about ethylene oxide; however, when they arrived they were unable to

According to a Clear Air Facebook post, UISD Board members told those who showed up to express their concerns but the item was not on the agenda so it could not be addressed.

The post goes on to say that the board president said they will put the item on the agenda next month.

Long-term exposure to the toxic chemical has been associated with lymphoma, leukemia and breast cancer and the Environmental Protection Agency says it’s 60 times more toxic to children than previously estimated.

The chemical has been seeping into the air since 2005.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police identify body found in trunk
Laredo Police release identity of deceased man found in trunk
30-year-old Amy Rubio-Espinoza
Woman wanted for robbing convenience store
Gonzalez Middle School
UISD investigating threat at middle school
Celebrate Christmas at the Canseco House!
Julio Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez, and Javier Rueda in connection
DPS find drugs, money and ammo inside south Laredo home

Latest News

Blue Santa surprises local students
Blue Santa surprises students at Alma Pierce Elementary
City acquires coronavirus sequencer machine
City receives new coronavirus variant machine
Check out Laredo's animal safari zone
Visit Laredo’s own safari and adventure park
Residents invited to have a Merry Grinch-Mas
Residents invited to have a Merry Grinch-Mas