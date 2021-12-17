Ethylene Oxide Discussion tabled for next year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents showed up to Thursday’s UISD Board meeting, but they were not allowed to speak.

On Thursday, a flyer circulated online inviting parents to speak out about ethylene oxide; however, when they arrived they were unable to

According to a Clear Air Facebook post, UISD Board members told those who showed up to express their concerns but the item was not on the agenda so it could not be addressed.

The post goes on to say that the board president said they will put the item on the agenda next month.

Long-term exposure to the toxic chemical has been associated with lymphoma, leukemia and breast cancer and the Environmental Protection Agency says it’s 60 times more toxic to children than previously estimated.

The chemical has been seeping into the air since 2005.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.