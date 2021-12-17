Advertisement

Local learning center gives back to children

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a big day for a local non-profit organization and business.

Angel of Hope and Once Upon a Dream Learning Center teamed up to make Christmas a reality for many kids.

The center gave out several toys to kids who attend the facility.

Some special guests were also part of the celebration including a big man in a red suit.

Cecilia Castillo with the local learning center says the event is a little charity that they are doing to give back to the community.

Constable Rudy Rodriguez Jr. was kind enough to bring Santa Claus so that children can have a chance to get a picture with Papa Claus himself.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police identify body found in trunk
Laredo Police release identity of deceased man found in trunk
30-year-old Amy Rubio-Espinoza
Woman wanted for robbing convenience store
Gonzalez Middle School
UISD investigating threat at middle school
Celebrate Christmas at the Canseco House!
Paisano traffic building up downtown
Traffic backed up in downtown Laredo

Latest News

DPS arrest man driving stolen vehicle
DPS arrest man driving stolen vehicle
City teams up with Laredo College for job training program
City and Laredo College announce job training program
Sister Rosemary Welsh receives Alfonso Garcia Robles Award
Casa de Misericordia receives Alfonso Garcia Robles Award
Paisano travel season in full effect
City opens Paisano rest stop to holiday travelers