Local learning center gives back to children

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a big day for a local non-profit organization and business.

Angel of Hope and Once Upon a Dream Learning Center teamed up to make Christmas a reality for many kids.

The center gave out several toys to kids who attend the facility.

Some special guests were also part of the celebration including a big man in a red suit.

Cecilia Castillo with the local learning center says the event is a little charity that they are doing to give back to the community.

Constable Rudy Rodriguez Jr. was kind enough to bring Santa Claus so that children can have a chance to get a picture with Papa Claus himself.

