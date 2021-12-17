Advertisement

Residents invited to have a Merry Grinch-Mas

City to hold Grinchmas event
City to hold Grinchmas event(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is hosting another opportunity to have yourself a very merry Grinchmas!

This evening, Councilmember Vanessa Perez will be having a Christmas event at the Fasken Community Center.

There will be plenty of music, food, games, a screening of the grinch and pictures with both the grinch and Santa.

There will also be COVID-19 vaccines available as well as booster shots for those who are eligible to receive one.

The fun gets underway at 5 p.m. at the Barbara Fasken Community Center.

It’s free and open to the public.

