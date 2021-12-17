Stuck in the 80s for a couple of more days

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like it’s going to be another warm weekend, but there is a cold front around the corner!

On Friday, we’ll start out in the upper 60s and low 70s and see a high of about 88 degrees with high humidity and cloudy skies.

Things will start to cool down on Saturday to the low 80s and then over night, the winds will start to pick up and the clouds will move in giving us a 40 percent chance of rain.

Expect temperatures to drop into the 40s overnight giving us a gloomy Sunday in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

This cold front won’t last long, we are expecting to be back in the 60s by Monday.

The sun will come out on Tuesday, and Wednesday which is the official start of winter.

It looks like we’ll start the season sunny and in the 70s.

From the looks of it, we’re in store for a warm winter.

