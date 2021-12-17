Teen caught driving trailer with 100 undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -DPS Troopers get a big surprise after opening up the back of a tractor trailer.

A total of 100 undocumented immigrants were hiding inside.

It happened on Tuesday when DPS Troopers saw several vehicles unloading people into a parked semi.

Reports describe the conditions as having no ventilation with the doors shut from the outside without any means of those inside getting out.

Authorities say 82 men and 18 women were coming from other countries.

They were all taken into custody for processing.

The 17-year-old driver Paulino Diaz Jr. was arrested and charged with human smuggling.

