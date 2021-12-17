Advertisement

Traffic backed up in downtown Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Dec. 17, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Traffic in the downtown area is congested due to paisanos heading into Mexico.

Cars were seen lining up on the southbound lane of I-35 and Park, going into Garza.

Laredo Police are in the downtown area directing traffic making sure that traffic runs smoothly.

If you are heading into the downtown area, expect delays, drive slowly and obey traffic guards.

