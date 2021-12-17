Traffic backed up in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Traffic in the downtown area is congested due to paisanos heading into Mexico.

Cars were seen lining up on the southbound lane of I-35 and Park, going into Garza.

Laredo Police are in the downtown area directing traffic making sure that traffic runs smoothly.

If you are heading into the downtown area, expect delays, drive slowly and obey traffic guards.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.