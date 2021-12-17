Visit Laredo’s own safari and adventure park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Who needs go to Disney’s Animal kingdom when we have our own safari zone!

This weekend the Laredo Safari & Adventure Park is inviting thrill seekers to check out the park for themselves.

They have plenty of exotic animals that include lamas, zebras and Bisons oh my.

They are going to be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They have zip line rides, ATV rentals .

For more information on the park you can visit their Facebook page.

