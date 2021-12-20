Agents arrest 14 individuals during human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents foiled another human smuggling attempt 30 miles south of Hebbronville.

The incident happened on December 15 after agents saw a suspicious vehicle driving on Farm to Market Road 649.

As agents attempted to investigate, the driver pulled over to the side of the road where several people got out and fled on foot.

Agents responded and arrested 14 undocumented immigrants.

They were all transported to the Hebbronville Station for processing.

