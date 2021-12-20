Baby it’s cold outside!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas; unfortunately, it won’t last too long.

We had a pretty chilly weekend, with temperatures dipping down into the 40s overnight.

On Monday, we are going to have a chilly morning in the 40s but we will warm up to a high of 63.

Things are going to warm up even more on Tuesday with a high of 72 degrees and 78 on Wednesday.

If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, you might want to keep dreaming, temperatures will be in the mid-80s by Christmas Even and on Christmas Day 85 and sunny conditions.

Expect the same for Sunday.

Hopefully we can start the year with some cold weather, but from the looks of it, it’s going to be a warm winter.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.