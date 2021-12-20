Advertisement

City to provide free spay and neutering clinics next month

By Lisely Garza
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council gave the green light for free spay and neutering clinics for the new year.

The City of Laredo will be providing these free spay and neutering clinics for an entire year.

They will be held at each of the eight districts starting next month.

Laredo residents can now can take a maximum of two pets to these clinics.

Laredo Animal Care Service officials say that only 45 pets will be helped at each of the designated locations.

Pet owners will have to provide proof of utility bill, identification, sign a waiver and comply with city rules.

A total of $50,000 was approved for last fiscal year.

People can register online, in person or even through the phone.

Again, these clinics will be at no cost to pet owners that live in Laredo.

The location and date of when these clinics will be held is soon to be announced.

