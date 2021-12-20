Advertisement

County to hold toy distribution event for military-connected kids

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - County commissioners are hoping to spread Christmas cheer to military-connected children.

On Monday afternoon, Webb County will be hosting an Operation Toy Drop toy distribution event at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo next to the Stone and Stein.

In order to take advantage of this opportunity, parents will need to pick up a voucher at the 1000 block Houston Street before showing up. You can call 956-523-4652 to reach Commissioner Cindy Liendo for additional information on how to take part in the toy drive.

