Doctor Trevino receives key to the city of Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Health Authority recently received a major honor from officials in our sister city.

Doctor Victor Treviño was given the key to the city of Nuevo Laredo.

Nuevo Laredo officials say they honored Doctor Trevino for his vaccination efforts against the coronavirus.

Doctor Trevino worked with several Nuevo Laredo officials to develop clinics to administer the shot.

He helped the city get over 24,000 vaccines.

