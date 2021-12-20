Advertisement

Doctor Trevino receives key to the city of Nuevo Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Health Authority recently received a major honor from officials in our sister city.

Doctor Victor Treviño was given the key to the city of Nuevo Laredo.

Nuevo Laredo officials say they honored Doctor Trevino for his vaccination efforts against the coronavirus.

Doctor Trevino worked with several Nuevo Laredo officials to develop clinics to administer the shot.

He helped the city get over 24,000 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman and four-year-old child killed in I-35 accident
Hummer crashes car lot on Meadow
Hummer crashes into car lot on Meadow Street
Check out Laredo's animal safari zone
Visit Laredo’s own safari and adventure park
File photo: Laredo International Airport
Two teen girls found unresponsive on board a plane
Fire
Home catches fire on San Enrique

Latest News

Harmony students knit scarves for Bethany House
Harmony’s Glitter and Glue Club donates handmade scarves
Two injured in shooting at Lubbock Mall
Two people injured in Lubbock mall shooting
Laredo Fire Department
Fire department receives new autopulse equipment
File photo: Laredo Animal Care Services
City to provide free spay and neutering clinics next month