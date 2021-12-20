Advertisement

Fire department receives new autopulse equipment

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Earlier this month the city and Laredo Fire Department approved the purchase of some equipment that will automatically provide continuous CPR, a device that can make all the difference during a life-or-death situation.

The autopulse gives continuous CPR wherever a patient has been taken for medical treatment, but its purpose is clear, to help a patient survive especially those who suffers cardiac arrest.

Ricardo Oliva with the fire department says these cases will be cardiac arrest patients in which the heart just stops beating. So this device what it does it will simulate heart beating by compressing the chest and pumping the blood and giving that circulation that they need.”

For the first time, the Laredo Fire Department will receive this device and appropriate training next year.

Cardiologist Dr. Joaquin Cigarroa says that this tool is essential to first responders.

Cigarroa says, “Essentially when anyone suffers cardiac arrest, which means that the heart either stops beating entirely or develops an abnormal heart rhythm where blood isn’t effectively pumped to the body. The most important thing to do is to begin chest compressions.”

Manual CPR procedures are some of the ways paramedics can still rely on.

As Laredo continues to grow, this is one more tool to save lives when the clock is ticking.

Cigarroa says “I think with the City like Laredo, where population is exponentially growing, anything that we can do to deliver more effective chest compressions and get out patients to the hospital, is beneficial to our community and to our population.”

Some risk factors that someone can develop heart disease are usually silent.

Dr. Cigarroa recommends to the public to see their designated doctor and treat themselves accordingly.

