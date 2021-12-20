Advertisement

Harmony’s Glitter and Glue Club donates handmade scarves

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A heart-warming donation was dropped off at a local homeless shelter last week.

The special gifts not only were one-of-a -kind but also handmade by local students.

The Harmony Science Academy Glitter and Glue Club has been working hard crocheting beautiful scarves all semester long.

The club of about 10 members all ranging from sixth to eighth graders met twice a week for a little over a month to work on their crocheting skills.

During that time, members created 11 scarves that they decided to donate to those living over at the Bethany House.

Students said they wanted to do something special to help keep homeless individuals warm this winter season.

